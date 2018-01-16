Titans' Rishard Matthews: Unable to end slump in playoff loss
Matthews came away with just three catches for 27 yards on eight targets in Saturday's 35-14, divisional round loss to the Patriots.
Matthews faded badly down the stretch, totaling just seven catches for 97 yards in his final four appearances after averaging more than four receptions and 60 yards per contest in his first 12 games played. With tight end Delanie Walker still playing a major role in this passing game and rookie first rounder Corey Davis establishing himself as quarterback Marcus Mariota's go-to wide receiver late in the year, it wouldn't be surprising to see Matthews' recent decline carry over into next season.
