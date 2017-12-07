Titans' Rishard Matthews: Upgraded to full participation
Matthews (hamstring) was a full participant in the Titans' practice Thursday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
The hamstring injury rendered Matthews a game-day decision for both of the past two weeks, with the Titans' top wideout ultimately getting ruled out of both contests after his mobility was limited in pregame workouts. It looks as though Matthews will spare fantasy owners the suspense for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, as his full practice Thursday will likely allow him to avoid an injury designation in Week 14. That being said, Matthews is expected to be shadowed by Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson for most of the day Sunday, which may prompt quarterback Marcus Mariota to target other options in the passing attack more frequently than he otherwise might.
