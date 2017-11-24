Head coach Mike Mularky considers Matthews (hamstring) a "game-time decision" Sunday at Indianapolis.

Matthews' practice reps diminished as the week progressed, culminating in a DNP at Friday's session. Because the hamstring designation appeared suddenly Thursday, his status will be the sole one concerning the Titans as they prepare for Sunday's divisional matchup. An absence would thrust wide receivers Corey Davis, Eric Decker and Taywan Taylor into more prominent roles.