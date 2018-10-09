Titans' Robert Spillane: Promoted to active roster
The Titans promoted Spillane to their 53-man roster on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Spillane -- who led the Titans in tackles during the preseason -- spent the first five weeks of the season on the practice squad before his promotion. The rookie out of Western Michigan will likely provide depth at the linebacker position.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...