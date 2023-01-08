Woods reeled in four of five passes for 40 yards during Saturday's 20-16 loss to Jacksonville.

Woods tied Austin Hooper and Treylon Burks for the team lead in catches and otherwise finished second in receiving yards and targets among Titans. The yardage total also marked Woods' most since Week 14 (also against the Jaguars) and was his fourth most of the campaign, leaving him with a season-long line of 53-527-2 on 91 targets in 16 games. It was a fair performance for a player that tore his ACL on Nov. 13, 2021, and the 30-year-old now can focus on putting the serious injury further in the rearview mirror this offseason. With three more years left on his contract, Woods is slated to be on Tennessee's roster in 2023 as the situation currently stands.