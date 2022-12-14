Woods (illness) did not practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
It's not clear what Woods is dealing with, but if he misses a second day of practice Thursday then it would add yet another layer of concern for his fantasy prospects in the Titans offense. Woods' opportunity level continued to be fair enough against the Jaguars on Sunday, drawing seven or more targets for the fifth time this year, but with just 38 receptions, 406 yards and one touchdown to show for 68 targets it's clear Woods doesn't need any additional difficulties.