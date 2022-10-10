Woods recorded four receptions on eight targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Commanders.
Woods led the Titans in targets but couldn't build on his strong Week 4 performance. Instead, he managed only 4.6 yards per target and tallied under 40 receiving yards for the fourth time in five games as a Titan. So long as the team's offense can run through Derrick Henry, Woods' production is likely to remain sporadic.
