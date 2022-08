Woods (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Cardinals, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Woods noted Thursday that his surgically repaired knee is "not even a thought" anymore, and his looming preseason appearance solidifies that notion. Assuming no setbacks, he's in line to open the season as the top option in a Tennessee wideout corps that also includes Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips.