Woods recorded four receptions on four targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts.

Woods served as the Titans' top wide receiver and tied for the team lead in both targets and receptions. His upside was limited as Ryan Tannehill attempted only 21 passes, but Woods still managed to tally his first touchdown in Tennessee on a seven-yard reception midway through the first quarter. Woods now has three consecutive games with four receptions, but he may struggle to produce more as the team remains reliant on Derrick Henry to power its offense.