Woods recorded four catches on four targets for 30 yards in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans.

Woods led the Titans in receptions and receiving yards, an indication of how little the offense was able to move the ball. While he managed to record at least four receptions for the third time in his last six games, Woods didn't manage much yardage as he was targeted entirely in the short areas of the field. That's unlikely to change with Malik Willis under center for the rest of the regular season.