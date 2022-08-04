Woods (knee) hasn't been a full participant in practice, but he's making progress and his workload has included some 7-on-7 drills, ESPN.com reports.

Coming back from a mid-November ACL tear, Woods got in some work at the offseason program and then avoided the PUP list for the start of training camp. He's already said his goal is to be ready for Week 1, and he's on track to make that happen with five and a half weeks to go before Tennessee's season opener. Woods is the favorite to lead his new team in targets, though rookie first-round pick Treylon Burks is also a viable candidate.