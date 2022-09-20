Woods caught four of five targets for 39 yards in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills.

This is a step up for Woods after his one-catch Titans debut, but the entire Tennessee offense looked even worse than it did in the season-opening loss to the Giants. While Woods wasn't expected to fill the void created by AJ Brown's departure by himself, the veteran receiver was certainly expected to play a greater role than he has thus far for a Titans team that's scored just 27 points heading into a Week 3 visit from the Raiders.