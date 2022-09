Woods caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Giants.

The veteran receiver was brought in to replace A.J. Brown as the Titans' No. 1 option in the passing game, but Woods failed to show much chemistry with Ryan Tannehill in his first game with his new club. Rookies Treylon Burks and, surprisingly, fifth-round pick Kyle Philips both had much stronger performances, but Woods will likely need to show up in Week 2 as Tennessee travels to Buffalo for a Monday night clash.