Woods failed to haul in either of his targets in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed just five passes Sunday, so it's hard to blame any receiving option for producing a poor fantasy line. The veteran wideout has seen his production dip significantly since joining the run-first Titans this past offseason. The versatile Woods owns a 22/256/1 receiving line with no rushing attempts through eight games, making him a tough sell no matter who is under center for Tennessee next Sunday against the Broncos.