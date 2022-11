Woods recorded two receptions on seven targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Broncos.

Woods tied for second on the team with seven targets, but he failed to show any rapport with Ryan Tannehill. While lack of a passing game offered some explanation for Woods' slow start to the season, volume was not an issue for him Sunday. Instead, he simply couldn't do anything with his opportunity, and he has surpassed 40 yards in only one game this season.