Woods said Thursday that his surgically repaired knee is "not even a thought" anymore, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website reports.

Woods has been practicing on at least a limited basis since May OTAs, with the goal all along to be ready for Week 1 against the Games. He seems to have progressed a bit faster than most players coming back from ACL tears, but it's nonetheless possible his snaps will be scaled back whenever he takes the field for the first time since last November.