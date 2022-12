Woods recorded two catches on four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chargers.

Woods finished second among Tennessee's wide receivers in snaps -- he had one fewer than Nick Westbrook-Ikhine -- but that didn't lead to much production. His most notable opportunity came when he was targeted inside the five early in the second quarter, though Derrick Henry ultimately punched in the score one play later. Woods now has 30 or fewer receiving yards in nine games on the campaign.