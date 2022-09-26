Woods recorded four receptions on nine targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Raiders.

Woods looked the part of the top receiver in Tennessee, leading the team in targets, receptions and yards. His longest reception of the day went for 41 yards when he leaked behind the Raiders' secondary, though he also managed chunk gains of 21 and 16 yards. Woods has shown improvement in each of his three games as a Titan, and he'll look to keep that going in a Week 4 matchup against the Colts.