Woods (illness) was listed as full participant at Thursday's practice.
Woods' ability to take every rep at the Titans' second practice of Week 15 clears the way for him to play Sunday against the Chargers after he was sidelined for Wednesday's session. He'll likely serve as the Titans' unquestioned No. 1 receiver for the second game in a row, with talented rookie Treylon Burks having yet to make any tangible progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol since suffering the head injury on a touchdown reception in Tennessee's Week 13 loss to Philadelphia.