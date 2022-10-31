Woods caught both his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans.

While his numbers weren't good, Woods actually led Tennessee in receiving on the day as rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed only six passes in his first NFL start. The veteran wideout hasn't reached 40 yards in any of the last four games, but Woods could have an opportunity for a lot more production in Week 9 if Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is back under center and has to try and keep pace with the high-octane Kansas City offense.