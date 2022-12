Woods recorded five receptions on seven targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Jaguars.

Woods topped 30 receiving yards for only the second time in his last eight games. He has been used in short areas of the field this season but was uncharacteristically targeted deep on two occasions and managed long receptions of 18 and 17 yards in Sunday's loss. Woods has seen at least five targets in each of his last five games, though that hasn't translated to much production.