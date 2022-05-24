Woods (knee) ran routes and caught passes at OTAs on Tuesday, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
It'll be a while before he's cleared for team drills or contact, but this is a strong sign Woods is on or ahead of schedule in his rehab from the ACL tear he suffered a little over six months ago. His progress still needs to be monitored throughout spring and summer, as the timing of the injury (mid-November) means any little setback could threaten Woods' availability for Week 1. With A.J. Brown off to Philadelphia, the Titans are counting on trade acquisition Woods and first-round pick Treylon Burks to be the top weapons for Ryan Tannehill, whose other pass catchers with NFL starting experience are WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and TEs Austin Hooper and Geoff Swaim. In other words, the Titans really need Woods to continue with his impressive rehab progress.