Woods (knee) participated in Wednesday's training camp session without a brace on his surgically repaired left knee, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Woods continues to run routes and participate in catching exercises at practice, though it may still be some time before he's cleared for contact activities. Still, all news surrounding Woods' recovery process has been encouraging with respect to his chances of suiting up Week 1. Rookie first-round pick Treylon Burks appears to be putting issues with asthma and conditioning behind him as training camp kicks off, so it looks like there's a chance quarterback Ryan Tannehill could begin the post-A.J. -Brown era with both his new top wideouts at full strength.