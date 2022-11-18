Woods brought in six of seven targets for 69 yards in the Titans' 27-17 win over the Titans' 27-17 win over the Packers on Thursday night.

Woods finished second to Treylon Burks in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, posting a season high in catches along the way. The veteran has mostly filled a short-area role during his brief Titans tenure thus far, but he could be a beneficiary of the increased defensive attention Burks should start increasingly receiving from opposing defenses down the stretch.