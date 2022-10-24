Woods recorded three receptions on four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts.

The Titans jumped out to a 13-0 lead by halftime, so Ryan Tannehill attempted only 20 passes. As a result, Woods led the team with four targets and tied for the lead in receptions. He was also limited to short areas of the field and has now managed to surpass 40 receiving yards in only one of six games this season.