Woods recorded two receptions on six targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals.

Woods tied for the team lead with six targets, yet he averaged only 2.7 yards per target to turn in a disastrous performance. Positively, he's seen at least six targets in three consecutive games, though he's combined to post only 95 yards on 20 targets in that span. Unsurprisingly, Woods has completely lacked any big-play ability, as he has only three receptions of 20 yards or more and one score for the season.