Smith (groin) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was questionable for this past Sunday's game against the Broncos but he was ultimately an inactive. The 25-year-old running back appears ready to suit up for Week 7's game against the Chargers, and he'll serve as a change-of-pace back.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories