Titans' Rod Smith: Draws questionable tag
Smith (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Smith popped up on Friday's injury report despite being a full participant in practice. If healthy, the 25-year-old will likely serve as the No. 3 running back option in Tennessee, behind Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis.
