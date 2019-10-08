Smith (groin) signed a contract with the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The Giants cut Smith on Sept. 11 on an injury settlement, but Tennessee's decision to add him to the 53-man roster implies he's likely healthy now. The 25-year-old will likely slot in as the No. 3 option on the depth chart at running back behind Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis and will likely make his biggest impact on special teams.