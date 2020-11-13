site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Rodger Saffold: Back in action Thursday
Saffold (ankle) returned to Thursday's game against the Colts, Teresa Walker of the Associated Press reports.
Safford exited the game in the second quarter but resumed his duties at left guard following halftime.
