Saffold (ankle) is questionable to return to Thursday night's matchup against the Colts, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Saffold suffered the injury on a run block midway through the second quarter, potentially docking Tennessee another starting offensive lineman with Taylor Lewan (knee-ACL) on IR. If Saffold proves unable to return for the remainder of the contest, veteran Jamil Douglas would be in line for snaps at left guard.