Saffold will play Sunday if he feels he can be productive, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.

After Saffold left Sunday's game against the Texans due to a leg injury, the 32-year-old has announced it was a "hiccup" and will rejoin the Titans if he is ready. Saffold will hopefully retake his role as starting left guard to assist his fellow offensive linemen take on the Ravens in Sunday's wild-card matchup.