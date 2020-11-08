site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-rodger-saffold-leaves-with-shoulder-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Rodger Saffold: Leaves with shoulder injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Saffold suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Bears, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reprots.
The 32-year-old exited during the first half with the injury, and it would be a big absence for the Titans if he can't return. Jamil Douglas is working at left guard in Saffold's absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read