Saffold (undisclosed) didn't suit up in Monday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear, however, it's caused Saffold to miss the past three practices as well. The veteran signed a lucrative four-year, $44 million contract with the Titans this offseason to handle left guard duties this season. It's unclear if the issue will put any of Saffold's 2020 season in jeopardy, but if he's forced to miss time, Avery Gennesy would likely take over left guard duties.