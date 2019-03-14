Saffold officially inked a four-year, $44 million contract with the Titans on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Arguably one of the most coveted interior lineman available in free agency, Saffold should be a major upgrade on Quinton Spain at left guard, joining tackles Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin to form the heart of a potentially formidable offensive line. Saffold should add to the safety net to protect quarterback Marcus Mariota.