Saffold (ankle) won't play Sunday in Baltimore, Turron Davenport of ESPN NFL Nation reports.
Saffold was able to return to last week's game against the Colts after sustaining the injury but won't be able to play through it against the Ravens. Jamil Douglas is expected to fill in for Saffold at left guard.
