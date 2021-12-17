Saffold (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Saffold was listed with a shoulder injury ahead of the Titans' Week 6 showdown with Buffalo, but he was ultimately able to play in the contest. It's unclear if his current injury has anything to do with the shoulder issue from Week 6, but it's severe enough to sideline him for first time his season. In his absence, Aaron Brewer is expected to draw the start at left guard.