McCreary logged seven total tackles (six solo), including two tackles for loss in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans.

McCreary has now posted four straight seven-tackle outings, bringing his season total up to 77 stops. The second-year cornerback has appeared in 14 games for the Titans this season and he ranks top five on his team in total tackles, pass deflections and interceptions. Expect McCreary and Tennessee's defense to try and end its season on a positive note against the Jaguars in Week 18.