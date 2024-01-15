McCreary recorded 86 total tackles (62 solo), two sacks, six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble across 15 games with the Titans in 2023.
McCreary missed a pair of games in the middle of the season due to a hamstring injury, but he otherwise turned in a solid sophomore season. He set a new career-high in tackles and was consistent in coverage, a rare bright spot in Tennessee's secondary. McCreary will be entering his third NFL season in 2024 and should continue to be a key to the Titans' defense once again.
