McCreary recorded 86 total tackles (62 solo), two sacks, six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble across 15 games with the Titans in 2023.

McCreary missed a pair of games in the middle of the season due to a hamstring injury, but he otherwise turned in a solid sophomore season. He set a new career-high in tackles and was consistent in coverage, a rare bright spot in Tennessee's secondary. McCreary will be entering his third NFL season in 2024 and should continue to be a key to the Titans' defense once again.