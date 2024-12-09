Head coach Brian Callahan stated Monday that he is hopeful to have McCreary (shoulder) back this week, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
McCreary missed the team's loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, but it looks like it could be just a one-game absence for the Auburn product. Whether he can suit up for Week 15 against the Bengals likely won't be determined until closer to kickoff though.
