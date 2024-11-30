McCreary (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

McCreary steadily increased his practice participation over the week, culminating in a full session Friday. He's played through a knee injury during the Titans' last two regular-season games, and he should be able to do so Sunday unless he suffers a setback. In the Titans' seven games since the Week 5 bye, McCreary has tallied 23 tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sack, and one pass defensed.