McCreary recorded one interception and eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 20-17 overtime defeat against the Chiefs.

McCreary hauled in a pass bobbled by tight end Travis Kelce early in the third quarter, marking the first interception and the third pass defended on his rookie campaign. The second-round pick has played nearly every defensive snap for the Titans after quickly stepping into a starting role this season. McCreary now has 51 tackles (43 solo) in 2022, and he'll look to add to this total against Denver this coming Sunday.