McCreary has held his own while working against the first-team offense in training camp, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

McCreary was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has immediately matched up against fellow rookie Treylon Burks as well as Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in training camp. As can be expected, his performance hasn't been perfect, but he's impressed his teammates by regularly breaking up passes. That was particularly true Monday, which was Tennessee's first full day in pads. Elijah Molden has been absent from practice for the past two days with an undisclosed injury, which has pushed McCreary into a more significant role.