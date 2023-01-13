McCreary recorded 84 tackles, eight passes defended and one interception across 17 games in 2022.
McCreary was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and was immediately a starting cornerback for the Titans. He closed the season well by racking up four passes defended across his last four games, but he also gave up seven touchdowns on the campaign. McCreary will look to become more consistent in his second year, but he should continue to have a significant role in the Tennessee secondary.
