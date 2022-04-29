The Titans selected McCreary in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 35th overall.

McCreary is a tough, physical corner out of Auburn who went ahead of several corners that were projected to go higher than him. The Auburn Tiger projects as a nickel corner given his physical tools (5-foot-11, 29.5-inch arms, 4.50 40-yard dash), but McCreary's technique and route recognition is impressive. He broke up an SEC-high 16 passes as a senior and gives Tennessee an interesting young group of corners that also features Caleb Farley and Kristian Fulton.