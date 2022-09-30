McCreary was a limited participant Friday due to a back injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

McCreary landed on the injury report Friday with a back issue, putting his status for Week 4 in question. The rookie second-round pick has led the Titans in tackles in each of the past two games and has played nearly every defensive snap for the Titans through the first three weeks of the season. If McCreary is ruled out, Caleb Farley and Tre Avery would be candidates for increased roles against Indianapolis.