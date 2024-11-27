McCreary (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year pro from Auburn played through his knee issue in Tennessee's Week 12 win over the Texans, recording six total tackles across 54 total snaps (48 defensive and six on special teams). However, Wednesday's DNP is a sign that McCreary may have worsened the injury and could be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. He'll likely need to practice in a limited capacity Thursday or Friday in order to play in Week 13.