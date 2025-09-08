default-cbs-image
McCreary logged five tackles (four solo) and an interception during the Titans' 20-12 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

McCreary jumped in front of Courtland Sutton to pick off of an ill-advised throw from Bo Nix late in the first quarter, though the Titans' offense wasn't able to capitalize by producing a scoring drive despite the strong field position. McCreary played in 34 of the Titans' 76 defensive snaps Sunday and primarily worked out of the slot corner and in nickel packages.

