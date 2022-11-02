McCreary recorded six tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans.
McCreary continues to be heavily-involved in the tackling department this season, as his six tackles in Week 8 against the Texans brings his total up to 43 on the year. The rookie also never left the field when the team was on the defensive side of the ball Sunday in Houston, and he'll strive for a similar performance Sunday night in Kansas City.
