McCreary registered 10 tackles (five solo) including a sack in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Browns.
McCreary filled in for Kristian Fulton (hamstring) in the Titans' Week 2 win over the Chargers and saw the field as the slot cornerback against the Browns on Sunday. He finished second in total tackles behind Amani Hooker in a game where the secondary struggled to stop Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper in the passing game. McCreary and the Titans will look to get back on track as they welcome the Bengals in Week 4.
